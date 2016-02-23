© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Syrian Truce; Pentagon To Offer Plan To Close Guantanamo Prison

By Korva Coleman
Published February 23, 2016 at 7:32 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Syria's Regime And Rebel Group Agree To Truce That Will Begin Saturday.

-- Pentagon To Offer Plan For Closing Guantanamo Bay Prison.

And here are more early headlines:

Report Ties Rising Sea Levels To Global Warming. ( Scientific American)

Cruz Fires Top Aide Just Before Nevada GOP Caucuses. ( KSNV-TV)

Motive Elusive In Deadly Kalamazoo Shootings. ( CNN)

Delhi Water Partly Restored After Violence Over Aid To Castes. ( BBC)

Fiji Cyclone Death Toll Rises, Thousands Still In Shelters. ( Radio New Zealand)

U.N. Agency Bans Lithium-Ion Batteries As Cargo On Passenger Flights. ( Wall Street Journal)

Forecasters Warn Severe Weather Could Strike U.S. Gulf Coast. ()

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
