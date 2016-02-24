© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'All Def Movie Awards' To Air On Fusion Against Oscars

Published February 24, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
Russell Simmons poses for a portrait on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 in New York. (Scott Gries/Invision/AP)
Russell Simmons poses for a portrait on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 in New York. (Scott Gries/Invision/AP)

If you don’t want to watch the Oscars on Sunday, there is an alternative. The All Def Movie Awards are taping Wednesday and will air on the Fusion cable network on Sunday, against the Oscars. Fusion caters to millennials, but it is owned by ABC, which is broadcasting the Oscars.

The show’s producer, Russell Simmons, says the alternative awards show is “about celebrating people who might otherwise not get celebrated.” Simmons co-founded the hip-hop music label Def Jam in 1983 and launched the YouTube channel All Def Digital in 2013.

Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about the All Def Movie Awards.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.