How Drug Ads Try To Make You Remember The Good, Forget The Bad

It’s rare to watch television these days and not see an ad for some kind of prescription drug: Viagra, Cialis, Zoloft, Prozac, Nasonex, Spiriva, the list goes on. Always, those ads include a rattling off of potentially dangerous side effects, something drug companies are required by law to include.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Megan Thielking, a reporter with the national health and medicine publication STAT, about the different strategies those companies – and the voice actors they hire – use to distract you from those negative side effects, or make them harder to process.

Guest

Megan Thielking, reporter with STAT. She tweets @meggophone.

