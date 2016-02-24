© 2020 WFAE
Michigan's Environmental Department Investigates Pollution Source

Published February 24, 2016 at 7:06 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People in Harrison Township, Mich., reported mysterious troubling pollution. Bits of black material fell out of the sky, striking homes and cars. One man said his truck was covered. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality began an investigation, and a microscopic examination found the black stuff contained traces of leaves, seeds and fruit, things that birds eat. Investigators concluded this area had been bombed with high quantities of bird poop. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition