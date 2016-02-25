Top Stories: Sharp Takes Sale Bid, But It Stalls; Letters To Challenger Engineer

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Your Letters Helped Challenger Shuttle Engineer Shed 30 Years Of Guilt.

-- Sharp Accepts $6 Billion Bid From Foxconn - Which Then Puts Deal On Hold.

-- Head Scratcher Alert: Jet Fuel Is Falling So Air Fares Are Rising.

And here are more early headlines:

Suspected Tornadoes Kill 4 In Virginia; Damage Reported. ( NBC)

GOP Presidential Candidates To Debate Tonight In Houston. ( Politico)

Greece Furious Over Non-Invitation To Meeting On Migrants. ( AFP)

Jailed Militants From Armed Oregon Occupation Return To Court. ( OPB)

U.S., China Said To Agree On North Korea Sanctions. ( Bloomberg)

At Least 44 Dead In Fiji's Devastating Cyclone. ( Daily Mail)

Colorado Deputy, Suspect Killed In Shooting. ( Denver Post)

Chinese Stocks Sink 6% On Economic Worries. ( MarketWatch)

Icebreaker Is Grounded In Antarctica. ( Telegraph)

