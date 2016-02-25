Top Stories: Sharp Takes Sale Bid, But It Stalls; Letters To Challenger Engineer
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Your Letters Helped Challenger Shuttle Engineer Shed 30 Years Of Guilt.
-- Sharp Accepts $6 Billion Bid From Foxconn - Which Then Puts Deal On Hold.
-- Head Scratcher Alert: Jet Fuel Is Falling So Air Fares Are Rising.
And here are more early headlines:
Suspected Tornadoes Kill 4 In Virginia; Damage Reported. ( NBC)
GOP Presidential Candidates To Debate Tonight In Houston. ( Politico)
Greece Furious Over Non-Invitation To Meeting On Migrants. ( AFP)
Jailed Militants From Armed Oregon Occupation Return To Court. ( OPB)
U.S., China Said To Agree On North Korea Sanctions. ( Bloomberg)
At Least 44 Dead In Fiji's Devastating Cyclone. ( Daily Mail)
Colorado Deputy, Suspect Killed In Shooting. ( Denver Post)
Chinese Stocks Sink 6% On Economic Worries. ( MarketWatch)
Icebreaker Is Grounded In Antarctica. ( Telegraph)
