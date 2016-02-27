© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Take NPR Ed's Survey ... Please!

By Anya Kamenetz
Published February 27, 2016 at 6:43 AM EST
Take our survey!

Take our survey now!

At NPR Ed we spend a lot of time thinking about metrics. In the education world this includes things like test scores and grades, and increasingly "big data" and "analytics". In the world of digital journalism, the analytics we use include pageviews, Facebook likes ( or now, "Hahas" or "Wows"), comments, and retweets.

But sometimes we want to ask specific questions in a more nuanced way than just reading through a bunch of numbers. We really want to know:

What's your favorite NPR Ed story? Have you ever used NPR content in the classroom? What stories are you interested in? More K-12, or higher ed? What ​should we be covering?

Also, who ARE you? Are you a teacher, a student, a parent, or is your name Ed and you thought this page was hyper-personalized content?

Educators, too, are increasingly using surveys to measure qualities that can't be gotten at by traditional tests.

We'd love to hear from you — just click here. There's a surprise for you at the end.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Anya Kamenetz
Anya Kamenetz is an education correspondent at NPR. She joined NPR in 2014, working as part of a new initiative to coordinate on-air and online coverage of learning. Since then the NPR Ed team has won a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Innovation, and a 2015 National Award for Education Reporting for the multimedia national collaboration, the Grad Rates project.
See stories by Anya Kamenetz