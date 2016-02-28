© 2020 WFAE
'Spotlight' Wins Best Picture At 2016 Academy Awards

By Maquita Peters
Published February 28, 2016 at 7:14 PM EST

Spotligh t won the coveted Oscar for best picture when the 88th Academy Awards were handed out Sunday night in Hollywood, upsetting The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road,which entered the night with 12 and 10 nominations, respectively .

Mad Max: Fury Road just about swept the early categories, winning six Oscars, but The Revenant also took two of the top awards. Alejandro González Iñárritu won the prize for best director, giving him his second consecutive Oscar, and Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar for best actor in a leading role, his first.

Brie Larson won her first Oscar, taking the award for best leading actress, for her role in Room.Best supporting actress went to Alicia Vikander for The Danish Girl, and best supporting actor was won by Mark Rylance for his role in Bridge of Spies.

Our Pop Culture Happy Hour team of Linda Holmes, Glen Weldon, Stephen Thompson and Bob Mondello live-tweeted all the proceedings — from the red carpet to host Chris Rock's opening monologue, until the last winner was called.

Our crew tweeted using the hashtag #NPROscars and also retweeted some of your contributions. You can review via the widget below, or right here on Twitter.

This year's event is not without some controversy. When the nominations were announced on Jan. 14, several media outlets reported a lack of diversity among the nominees. Some celebrities even called for viewers to boycott Sunday's airing of the Academy Awards, and the overall outrage over the exclusion of people of color got the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite trending on Twitter.

These reactions ultimately led the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make modifications to its voting process and declare, "The Board's goal is to commit to doubling the number of women and diverse members of the Academy by 2020."

Host Chris Rock didn't shy away from commenting on the issue in his opening monologue. He joked that the Oscars are otherwise known as "the white people's choice awards" and said that if hosts were nominated, he wouldn't have gotten the job — that it would have instead gone to Neil Patrick Harris.

In the list below, we've marked the winners in each category, in bold.

Categories

Picture

The Big Short
 Bridge of Spies
 Brooklyn
 Mad Max: Fury Road
 The Martian
 The Revenant
 Room
 Spotlight

Actor in a Leading Role

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Matt Damon, The Martian
 Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Carol
 Brie Larson, Room
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Director

Adam McKay, The Big Short
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
 Alejandro González Iñárritu,The Revenant
Lenny Abrahamson, Room
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

Actor in a Supporting Role

Christian Bale, The Big Short
Tom Hardy, The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight
 Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Sylvester Stallone, Creed

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara, Carol
Rachel McAdams, Spotlight
 Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

Animated Feature Film

Anomalisa
 Boy and the World
 Inside Out
 Shaun the Sheep Movie
 When Marnie Was There

Cinematography

Carol
 The Hateful Eight
 Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
 Sicario

Costume Design

Carol
 Cinderella
 The Danish Girl
 Mad Max: Fury Road
 The Revenant

Documentary (Feature)

Amy
 Cartel Land
 The Look of Silence
 What Happened, Miss Simone?
 Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

Documentary (Short Subject)

Body Team 12
 Chau, beyond the Lines
 Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
 Last Day of Freedom

Film Editing

The Big Short
 Mad Max: Fury Road
 The Revenant
 Spotlight
 Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Foreign Language Film

Embrace of the Serpent
 Mustang
 Son of Saul
 Theeb
 A War

Makeup and Hairstyling

Mad Max: Fury Road
 The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out
 the Window and Disappeared
 The Revenant

Original Score

Bridge of Spies
 Carol
 The Hateful Eight
 Sicario
 Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Original Song

"Earned It," Fifty Shades of Grey
"Manta Ray," Racing Extinction
"Simple Song #3," Youth
"Til It Happens to You," The Hunting Ground
 "Writing's on the Wall," Spectre

Production Design

Bridge of Spies
 The Danish Girl
 Mad Max: Fury Road
 The Martian
 The Revenant

Short Film (Animated)

Bear Story
 Prologue
 Sanjay's Super Team
 We Can't Live without Cosmos
 World of Tomorrow

Short Film (Live-Action)

Ave Maria
 Day One
 Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)
 Shok
 Stutterer

Sound Editing

Mad Max: Fury Road
 The Martian
 The Revenant
 Sicario
 Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Sound Mixing

Bridge of Spies
 Mad Max: Fury Road
 The Martian
 The Revenant
 Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Visual Effects

Ex Machina
 Mad Max: Fury Road
 The Martian
 The Revenant
 Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Big Short
 Brooklyn
 Carol
 The Martian
 Room

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Bridge of Spies
 Ex Machina
 Inside Out
 Spotlight
 Straight Outta Compton

Corrected: February 29, 2016 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous version of this story said that Mad Max: Fury Road won seven Oscars. It won six.
Maquita Peters
See stories by Maquita Peters