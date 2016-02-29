Top Stories: U.S. Student Held In North Korea; Deadly Russian Mine Blast

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Detained American Student Gives Apparent Confession In North Korean Video.

-- 36 People Died in Coal Mine Explosion And Fire, Russia Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions Endorses Trump. ( Politico)

Scores Killed In Baghdad Bombing. ( AP)

Islamist Militants Bomb Somalia Town, Killing Dozens. ( Guardian)

3 Japanese Executives Charged In Fukushima Nuclear Plant Failure. ( CNN)

Film Directors Skip Oscars For Rally For Flint, Michigan. ( MTV)

KKK Members Released After Calif. Fight; Police Say They Defended Themselves. ( KNBC)

Obama Awarding Medal Of Honor To Navy SEAL For Afghanistan Action. ( Navy Times)

