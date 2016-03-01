66-Year-Old Surfer Rides 1 More Time Before Retiring

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

At one of the world's most famous Big Wave competitions, 66-year-old Clyde Aikau rode his final wave last week. The composition is known as the Eddie in honor of his brother Eddie Aikau, another legendary surfer who died nearly 40 years ago. In a sea of 20 and 30-somethings at Oahu's North Shore, Aikau was nervous. But using a noticeably larger board and a life vest, he rode 30-foot waves one last time.