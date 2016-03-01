Democratic Voters In The Red State Of Tennessee
Hillary Clinton leads Bernie Sanders in the polls in the Democratic race in Tennessee.
She made an effort to seal the deal with a rally in Nashville on Sunday. Sanders hasn’t been here but he does have offices in Tennessee and he also has many loyal supporters.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Tennessee Democrats in a state that learns Republican in presidential races, but which has pockets of Democratic support.
Reporter
- Jeremy Hobson, co-host of Here & Now. He tweets @jeremyhobson.
