© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democratic Voters In The Red State Of Tennessee

Published March 1, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST

Hillary Clinton leads Bernie Sanders in the polls in the Democratic race in Tennessee.

She made an effort to seal the deal with a rally in Nashville on Sunday. Sanders hasn’t been here but he does have offices in Tennessee and he also has many loyal supporters.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Tennessee Democrats in a state that learns Republican in presidential races, but which has pockets of Democratic support.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Alexis Willis in Chattanooga was trying to decide who to support, Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)
/
Alexis Willis in Chattanooga was trying to decide who to support, Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)

Anna Grabowski, Greg Stone and Reaghan Gough are pictured at the Sanders campaign office in Chattanooga. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)
/
Anna Grabowski, Greg Stone and Reaghan Gough are pictured at the Sanders campaign office in Chattanooga. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)