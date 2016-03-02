Top Stories: Super Tuesday Results; LAPD Shootings In 2015
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Super Tuesday: Clinton, Trump Notch Big Southern Wins; Cruz Wins 3 States.
-- LAPD Reports Shooting 38 People In 2015; A Third Of Cases Involved Mental Illness.
And here are more early headlines:
Activists Accuse France Of Cruelty In Migrant Camp Destruction. ( AP)
Supreme Court To Hear Major Abortion Case Today. ( New York Times)
GOP Leaders Unmoved On Supreme Court Nominee After Obama Meeting. ( USA Today)
Credit Agency Cuts China's Rating To Negative. ( CNBC)
Blast In Eastern Afghanistan Near Indian Consulate. ( Reuters)
North Korea Will Ignore Any U.N. Human Rights Declaration. ( Guardian)
War In Central African Republic Leads To Dire Hunger. ( U.N. News Centre)
Tampa Bay Rays To Play Cuba's Baseball Team During Obama Visit. ( SI.com)
