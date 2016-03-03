© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

On The Clock: Trump Still Gets The Most Talking Time

By Barbara Sprunt
Published March 3, 2016 at 9:53 PM EST
Final speaking times at Thursday's GOP debate in Detroit.
Final speaking times at Thursday's GOP debate in Detroit.

Four Republican presidential candidates took the stage tonight in the first debate following the huge Super Tuesday contests, where Donald Trump dominated. Although Ben Carson remains in the race, he chose not to join his fellow candidates for tonight's debate.

The debate, hosted by Fox News, was moderated in part by Megyn Kelly. Kelly and Trump have previously clashed, which led to him skipping an earlier debate.

Did Trump continue his combative streak toward Kelly and dominate the airtime? Was Kasich, the only candidate on stage who did not win a Super Tuesday state, able to eke out more talking time?

As always, NPR had its stopwatch at the ready.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt