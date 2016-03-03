On The Clock: Trump Still Gets The Most Talking Time

Four Republican presidential candidates took the stage tonight in the first debate following the huge Super Tuesday contests, where Donald Trump dominated. Although Ben Carson remains in the race, he chose not to join his fellow candidates for tonight's debate.

The debate, hosted by Fox News, was moderated in part by Megyn Kelly. Kelly and Trump have previously clashed, which led to him skipping an earlier debate.

Did Trump continue his combative streak toward Kelly and dominate the airtime? Was Kasich, the only candidate on stage who did not win a Super Tuesday state, able to eke out more talking time?

As always, NPR had its stopwatch at the ready.

