Top Stories: North Korea Hits The Sea; Gas Leak Residents Get More Time To Go Home

By Korva Coleman
Published March 3, 2016 at 8:45 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Fires Projectiles Into The Sea After U.N. Imposes New Sanctions.

-- Appeals Court Gives Residents 30 Days, Not 8, To Return Home After Porter Ranch Leak.

And here are more early headlines:

Romney Expected To Criticize Trump In Speech Today. ( CNN)

GOP Presidential Candidates Debate Tonight Without Carson. ( Politico)

Greece May Have 150,000 Migrants By Next Month. ( AP)

U.N. Says 50 Thousand Dead In South Sudan's Civil War. ( Reuters)

Astronaut Scott Kelly Returns To Texas, Goes Through Customs. ( KNBC)

New Zealanders Vote On Changing Their Flag. ( Radio New Zealand)

Family Finds Rare Baseball Cards In Bag In Relative's Home. ( Chicago Tribune)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
