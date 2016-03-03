Top Stories: North Korea Hits The Sea; Gas Leak Residents Get More Time To Go Home

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Fires Projectiles Into The Sea After U.N. Imposes New Sanctions.

-- Appeals Court Gives Residents 30 Days, Not 8, To Return Home After Porter Ranch Leak.

And here are more early headlines:

Romney Expected To Criticize Trump In Speech Today. ( CNN)

GOP Presidential Candidates Debate Tonight Without Carson. ( Politico)

Greece May Have 150,000 Migrants By Next Month. ( AP)

U.N. Says 50 Thousand Dead In South Sudan's Civil War. ( Reuters)

Astronaut Scott Kelly Returns To Texas, Goes Through Customs. ( KNBC)

New Zealanders Vote On Changing Their Flag. ( Radio New Zealand)

Family Finds Rare Baseball Cards In Bag In Relative's Home. ( Chicago Tribune)

