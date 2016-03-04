Top Stories: February's Jobless Rate; Brazil's Former President Detained

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Economy Gained 242,000 Jobs In February; Unemployment Rate Holds Steady.

-- Brazil's Former President Lula Da Silva Targeted In Corruption Raid.

-- Thousands Of ISIS-Bound Uniforms Seized, Spanish Police Say.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Says It Will Ready A Nuclear Arsenal, But Is There One? ( CNN)

Trump To Address CPAC Saturday, Drawing Criticism. ( Politico)

Phoenix Averaged 80 Degrees In February. And It Didn't Rain. ( KTAR-TV)

Colo. Movie Shooter Holmes Moved Out Of State After Prison Attack. ( AP)

Movie Chain AMC Will Buy Rival Carmike For $1.1 Billion. ( Variety)

U.N. Seeks Aid For Cyclone Battered Fiji. ( Radio New Zealand)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.