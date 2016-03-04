© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Economy Adds 242,000 Jobs, Unemployment Holds Steady In February

By John Ydstie
Published March 4, 2016 at 4:28 PM EST

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

There has been a lot of concern that the U.S. economy might get dragged down by the rest of the world. Now those worries are on hold thanks to the latest report from the Labor Department. It shows employment rebounded last month with 242,000 new jobs. NPR's John Ydstie reports.

JOHN YDSTIE, BYLINE: A month ago, a weaker-than-expected jobs report for January sparked fears that the U.S. economy might be stalling out. And combined with turmoil in world financial markets and weak global growth that hurt U.S. exports, there were even fears the U.S. might be heading for a recession. But Kevin Logan, chief U.S. economist at HSBC, says February's better-than-expected job gains suggest the moderate growth the U.S. has been experiencing remains on track.

KEVIN LOGAN: Well, this is a positive sign that the domestic economy hasn't succumbed to these headwinds that seem to be blowing in from abroad.

YDSTIE: Logan says another positive sign in today's report was a fifth-straight monthly increase in the size of the labor force. In February, it grew by more than half a million people.

LOGAN: Labor market conditions are improving in a manner that more people feel that they can find jobs, and they are finding jobs.

YDSTIE: Some of those people are older workers returning to the labor market. Others may be young people who delayed looking for a job after the Great Recession.

LOGAN: A lot of younger people stayed in school. Well, maybe now they're finally coming out and finding the jobs that they hope to find.

YDSTIE: That flow of Americans leaving the sidelines to enter the labor market meant the unemployment rate held steady at 4.9 percent last month. On the negative side, wages ticked down a tenth of a percent last month after a big gain in January. That may be partly because a lot of the job creation last month was in sectors like retail with relatively low-paying jobs. Many analysts suggest the solid February job growth makes it more likely the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates again in June. John Ydstie, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
See stories by John Ydstie