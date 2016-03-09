© 2020 WFAE
Prospect Of Uterus Transplants Gives Pregnancy Hope To Transgender Women

Published March 9, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Chastity Bowick tells STAT that she began her gender transition at 19, but she knew she wanted to be a mom long before that. (Kayana Szymczak for STAT)
The Cleveland Clinic announced this afternoon that the first woman to receive a uterus transplant in the U.S. had to have it removed, due to sudden complications.

Doctors at the clinic are still planning nine more uterus transplants, as part of a clinical trial, with the ultimate goal being to allow a woman born without a uterus to get pregnant and carry her own baby.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Leah Samuel, a reporter with STAT, about how that prospect is giving hope to transgender women, too, some of whom also dream of being able to get pregnant and have babies of their own.

