The 8th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And 4 Videos)

In Miami and on Univision, the eighth Democratic debate focused heavily on issues important to Latinos. It meant Sanders and Clinton parted ways with Obama, promising to end deportations. Clinton was asked some tough questions, including whether she would suspend her campaign if she was indicted over her email issue. "It's not going to happen," Clinton said. "I'm not even answering that question." Sanders was faced with a video in which he praised Fidel Castro. He said despite all the bad, Cuba did make strides in health and education. The two sparred again on her Wall Street speeches. The highlights:

Hillary Clinton was asked by Univision's Jorge Ramos if she'd drop out of the race if she was indicted. pic.twitter.com/YrIbWEcDnj — Washington Post Video (@PostVideo) March 10, 2016

That's the quickie version of what happened in the eighth Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Wednesday night. The politics team has wall-to-wall coverage .

