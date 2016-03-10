Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Washington
For the first time in nearly two decades, a Canadian prime minister is in Washington for an official visit. Newly-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was welcomed by President Obama, who will host a state dinner tonight. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the CBC’s David Common about the significance of the visit by Canada’s new prime minister.
Guest
- David Common, host of the CBC program “World Report” in Toronto. He tweets @davidcommon.
