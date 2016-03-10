© 2020 WFAE
On The Clock: Trump Talks The Most, But Not As Much As Past Debates

By Barbara Sprunt
Published March 10, 2016 at 9:52 PM EST
Speaking times at the end of the final GOP debate before the March 15 primaries at the University of Miami on Thursday.
The four remaining Republican presidential candidates met in Miami for their last debate before the March 15 primary contests.

The debate, sponsored by CNN, occurred just days after Donald Trump won the Michigan and Mississippi primaries and the Hawaii caucuses. The only other candidate with a March 8 victory was Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the Idaho primary. Trump continues to lead in the delegate count by almost 100 delegates — 458 to Cruz's 359 delegates.

Which candidate had the longest talking time?

As always, NPR had its stopwatch at the ready.

