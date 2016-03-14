© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia To Start Pulling Military Out Of Syria

Published March 14, 2016 at 3:12 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to begin withdrawing from Syria tomorrow. The Russians have been conducting airstrikes in Syria since late last year, it said to help Syrian President Bashar Assad fight ISIS. But critics say Russia has really been targeting the rebel forces opposed to Assad. Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.