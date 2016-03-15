© 2020 WFAE
Doping Controversies Threaten Tennis And Other Sports

Published March 15, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal of Spain in second round action against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 13, 2016 in Indian Wells, California. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Tennis star Rafael Nadal says he’s going to sue the former French minister of health and sport, Roselyne Bachelot, who suggested he missed matches in 2012 because he failed a drug test. The comments follow the admission by another tennis star, Maria Sharapova, last week that she had indeed tested positive for a banned substance.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is meeting this week to discuss what do do about drug use by athletes. Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with BBC Sport correspondent Alex Capstick to gauge the breadth of the problem.

