Ortiz's 'Hidden Voices' Mixes Cuban Strains With Modern Jazz

TERRY GROSS, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. Our jazz critic Kevin Whitehead has the review of a new recording by pianist Aruan Ortiz, who grew up in Cuba and lived in Spain a few years before moving to the U.S. in 2002. Musicians he's worked and recorded with since then include Esperanza Spalding, Wallace Roney, Greg Osby and Steve Turre. Kevin says Ortiz's new trio music is fully bilingual.

KEVIN WHITEHEAD: Aruan Ortiz with a little typical misdirection. He starts like he's going to play a stately Cuban song, and then slowly everything slides a little sideways. That's Ortiz's new album "Hidden Voices" in a nutshell, with its offbeat recombinations of Cuban strains and modern jazz.

Those traditions have always been compatible, but there was a time when musicians from each stream could sound unsteady stepping into the other. Nowadays, there are many more musicians like Aruan Ortiz at home in both worlds.

WHITEHEAD: Aruan Ortiz can play two-handed Cuban piano in the familiar driving style, but that's really not what he's about. In New York, he studied with pianist, composer and thinker Richard Abrams, who opened him to the idea of letting other arts inform his music.

Ortiz feels the sway of Cubism as well as Cuba. He tweeks old ideas. Cuban pianists improvise over fixed rhythmic cycles all the time - but not a stumbling, slow-motion 13-beat cycle.

WHITEHEAD: Aruan Ortiz's partners on "Hidden Voices" are also resourceful players with a wide conceptual reach, bassist Eric Revis and drummer Gerald Cleaver. They can handle whatever the pianist serves up. In the middle of the action, they might disappear through a trapdoor and then sneak back in the window, like on a medley of two Ormette Coleman tunes.

WHITEHEAD: Ornette Coleman's "Open Or Close" and "The Sphinx." Aruan Ortiz's trio also plays Thelonius Monk's "Skippy," a quiet free improvisation, and some more original tunes. But the pianist ends "Hidden Voices" with a sparse version of an old Cuban folk song, returning to his beginnings. Because no matter where in the world you end up and what you learn getting there, where you started out is always a big part of who you are.

Kevin Whitehead writes for Point of Departure and TONEAudio and is the author of "Why Jazz?" He reviewed "Hidden Voices," the new recording by Cuban pianist Aruan Ortiz.

