Washington, D.C., Parked In Second Place For Worst Traffic

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with news that some things never change. Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the country. Washington, D.C. is second. That's according to the data company Inrix.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Wait. Hold on a second, Renee. You deal with the worst traffic in the country, and this week you flew all the way across the country to host our show from the second worst?

Well, yes, I guess I did. But switching from a midnight commute to a 3 a.m. drive to work is nice. And for all of you stuck in traffic, enjoy listening to MORNING EDITION.