UK Slows Its Nightclub Scene

Published March 17, 2016 at 6:44 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with some sobering news for you clubbers out there. You're just not that cool anymore. The U.K.'s Office for National Statistics says night club attendance is way down. The office tracks consumer spending patterns. And this year in Britain, nightlife and drinking are out.

What's in? Single coffee pod purchases and video game downloads, which means if you're drinking Keurig and playing "Minecraft" at this moment, you're in good company. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

