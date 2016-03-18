© 2020 WFAE
Politics Podcast: A Sad Trombone And A Supreme Court Nominee

By NPR Staff
Published March 18, 2016 at 6:43 PM EDT
Merrick Garland gives remarks following the announcement of his nomination to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House.
The NPR Politics team is back after a jam-packed week of political news. Get caught up on everything from violence on the campaign trail to President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court.

The team also listens to part of NPR's Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg's interview with President Obama, on why he feels the American people have already decided who gets to fill the seat on the Supreme Court.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

