Politics Podcast: A Sad Trombone And A Supreme Court Nominee

The NPR Politics team is back after a jam-packed week of political news. Get caught up on everything from violence on the campaign trail to President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court.

The team also listens to part of NPR's Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg's interview with President Obama, on why he feels the American people have already decided who gets to fill the seat on the Supreme Court.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.