Cruise To Cuba For Cultural Exchange

By Steve Inskeep
Published March 22, 2016 at 7:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. President Obama traveled to Cuba on Air Force One. You can travel to Cuba on a cruise ship. Carnival says it's getting approval to send ships to the island. Although, there is a catch. These are designated as cultural exchange trips, which apparently means you cannot spend your time at some onboard casino. Your job is to spend at least eight hours per day on some cultural activity.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

So does drinking mojitos count?

INSKEEP: Well, it did for Hemingway. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
