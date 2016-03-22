© 2020 WFAE
World Of Beer Asks Interns To Eat, Drink And Hop Around Globe

By David Greene
Published March 22, 2016 at 6:10 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a pretty enticing offer - beer internship.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Sounds like you might be interested in applying, David.

GREENE: Yeah, probably better hours, Steve. Well, anyway, World of Beer, a Tampa-based bar and restaurant chain, is looking for interns, specifically interns willing to travel the globe, tasting beer and documenting their experience across social media. As to what job skills one learns after four months of beer drinking, well, that might depend on what exactly they remember. You're listening to MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
