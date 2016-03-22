World Of Beer Asks Interns To Eat, Drink And Hop Around Globe

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a pretty enticing offer - beer internship.

Sounds like you might be interested in applying, David.

World of Beer, a Tampa-based bar and restaurant chain, is looking for interns, specifically interns willing to travel the globe, tasting beer and documenting their experience across social media. As to what job skills one learns after four months of beer drinking, well, that might depend on what exactly they remember.