Clinical Trials To Test Transplants Using Hepatitis C-Infected Kidneys

People waiting for kidney transplants may soon have a new option: getting a kidney from a donor who had Hepatitis C.

This spring, doctors at the University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins University will try transplanting kidneys from Hep C-infected donors into uninfected patients. If these transplants are successful, they could open the door for hundreds more people a year to receive transplants, some of whom might otherwise die waiting.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Elie Dolgin, a news editor at , about how these transplants would work, and some of the ethical issues they raise.

Guest

Elie Dolgin, news editor at STAT. He tweets @ElieDolgin.

