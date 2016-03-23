Top Stories: Latest On Brussels Attacks; Presidential Contest Results

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Day After Brussels Attacks, Search For Suspect Continues.

-- Western Tuesday: Clinton And Sanders, Trump And Cruz Trade Wins.

And here are more early headlines:

Jeb Bush Endorsing Ted Cruz For GOP Nomination. ( New York Times)

Kerry Visiting Moscow For Talks On Syria And Ukraine. ( VOA)

Obama Arrives In Argentina On State Visit. ( AP)

Huge Winter Storm Pushing Through Central U.S. ()

Supreme Court Hearing Obamacare Challenge On Birth Control. ( Roll Call)

Ryan To Speak On Climate Of American Politics. ( The Hill)

China Arrests Dozens Over Improperly Stored Vaccines. ( Wall Street Journal)

Seattle Man Climbs Huge Tree, Disrupts Traffic, Won't Come Down. ( KIRO-TV)

