Top Stories: Latest On Brussels Attacks; Presidential Contest Results
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- A Day After Brussels Attacks, Search For Suspect Continues.
-- Western Tuesday: Clinton And Sanders, Trump And Cruz Trade Wins.
And here are more early headlines:
Jeb Bush Endorsing Ted Cruz For GOP Nomination. ( New York Times)
Kerry Visiting Moscow For Talks On Syria And Ukraine. ( VOA)
Obama Arrives In Argentina On State Visit. ( AP)
Huge Winter Storm Pushing Through Central U.S. ()
Supreme Court Hearing Obamacare Challenge On Birth Control. ( Roll Call)
Ryan To Speak On Climate Of American Politics. ( The Hill)
China Arrests Dozens Over Improperly Stored Vaccines. ( Wall Street Journal)
Seattle Man Climbs Huge Tree, Disrupts Traffic, Won't Come Down. ( KIRO-TV)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.