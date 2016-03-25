© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Federal Prisons, Solitary Confinement Actually Means Sharing

Published March 25, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Menard Correctional Center in Chester, Illinois. The prison was first built in 1878. It has 143 double cells in its segregation unit. (Joe Shapiro/NPR)
Menard Correctional Center in Chester, Illinois. The prison was first built in 1878. It has 143 double cells in its segregation unit. (Joe Shapiro/NPR)

A new joint investigation finds that more than 80 percent of federal inmates in so-called solitary confinement are actually forced to share a cell with another, often violent, inmate. Marshall Project reporter Christie Thompson and NPR’s Joe Shapiro speak to Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about the conditions and the sometimes lethal repercussions.

Guests

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.