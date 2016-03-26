© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Basketball Great Bill Walton Thrived In A Life Of Limitations

Published March 26, 2016 at 7:54 AM EDT
Former NBA player and now broadcaster, Bill Walton, plays the drums with the University of Utah band before the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Utah Utes on February 27, 2016.
Former NBA player and now broadcaster, Bill Walton, plays the drums with the University of Utah band before the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Utah Utes on February 27, 2016.

Former NBA star and current basketball broadcaster Bill Walton was once at a point in his life where he considered suicide after a debilitating back injury.

He speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about his injury, his ultimate recovery, tidbits from his time playing for UCLA and legendary coach John Wooden, and even talks a bit about the Grateful Dead and why some lyrics have special meaning.

Listen to the interview in the audio player above.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.