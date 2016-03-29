Top Stories: Hijacker Arrested In Cyprus; Opposing Georgia's Religious Freedom Bill
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- EgyptAir Plane Hijacker Arrested In Cyprus.
-- Atlanta Businesses Again Lead Push Against Social Conservatives.
And here are more early headlines:
Pakistan Arrests Hundreds Of People After Deadly Bombing. ( Deutsche Welle)
Utah Will Require Anesthesia For Abortions After 20 Weeks. ( USA Today)
FBI Investigating Potential Hacking Of Hospital System. ( Washington Post)
Tanker Spills Unknown Amount Of Crude Oil In Louisiana Bayou. ( NOLA.com)
Another Skyscraper Fire Breaks Out In United Arab Emirates. ( Time)
Bleaching Of Great Barrier Reef Far Worse Than Feared. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Remote Alaska Volcanic Eruption Subsides. ()
Gnome Homes Relocated From Pennsylvania State Park To Local Parks. ( AP)
