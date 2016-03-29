Top Stories: Hijacker Arrested In Cyprus; Opposing Georgia's Religious Freedom Bill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- EgyptAir Plane Hijacker Arrested In Cyprus.

-- Atlanta Businesses Again Lead Push Against Social Conservatives.

And here are more early headlines:

Pakistan Arrests Hundreds Of People After Deadly Bombing. ( Deutsche Welle)

Utah Will Require Anesthesia For Abortions After 20 Weeks. ( USA Today)

FBI Investigating Potential Hacking Of Hospital System. ( Washington Post)

Tanker Spills Unknown Amount Of Crude Oil In Louisiana Bayou. ( NOLA.com)

Another Skyscraper Fire Breaks Out In United Arab Emirates. ( Time)

Bleaching Of Great Barrier Reef Far Worse Than Feared. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Remote Alaska Volcanic Eruption Subsides. ()

Gnome Homes Relocated From Pennsylvania State Park To Local Parks. ( AP)

