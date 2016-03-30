Top Stories: Trump Rebuffs Plan To Support GOP Nominee; Myanmar Government

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Abandons Pledge To Support Republican Nominee.

-- Myanmar Gets First Civilian Government In Decades.

And here are more early headlines:

2nd Judge Orders More Details Given To Group On Clinton Emails. ( Politico)

Cyprus Imposes 8 Day Custody For Egyptian Accused In Hijacking. ( AFP)

Brussels Attacks Death Toll Lowered To 32. ( UPI)

U.N. Chief Calls On Countries To Admit More Syrian Refugees. ( AP)

Stormy Weather: Heavy Western Snow, Thunderstorms In South. ()

Report: Washington, D.C. Hospital Hackers Seek Ransom. ( Washington Post)

Venezuelan Opposition Lawmakers Pass Bill To Free Jailed Activists. ( Wall Street Journal)

New Study Finds Many Car Headlights Don't Illuminate Well. ( IILS)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.