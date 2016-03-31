Top Stories: FBI To Help Unlock Another iPhone; Deadly Road Collapse In India

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Overpass Collapse In Kolkata, India, Kills More Than A Dozen People.

-- FBI To Help Arkansas Prosecutor Unlock iPhone Linked To Murder Case.

And here are more early headlines:

Several Injured As Tornadoes Strike Oklahoma. ( Weather.com)

Nuclear Summit Opens In Washington, D.C. Today. ( Washington Post)

U.S. To Transfer About A Dozen Guantanamo Inmates To Other Countries. ( VOA)

New Myanmar President Seeks Broader Role For Suu Kyi. ( BBC)

Protests Held After No Charges Filed Against Minneapolis Police In Deadly Shooting. ( Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Alabama Lawmaker Seeks Governor's Impeachment In Scandal. ( Al.com)

Troubled Washington, D.C. Subway System Could See More Shutdowns. ( The Hill)

Microsoft Again Removes Chatbot "Tay" After More Offensive Tweets. ( Wall Street Journal)

Rhode Island Tourism Video Mistakenly Shows Image Of Iceland. ( CNN)

Imre Kertész, Nobel Prize Winning Hungarian Author, Dies. ( Guardian)

