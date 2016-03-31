Top Stories: FBI To Help Unlock Another iPhone; Deadly Road Collapse In India
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Overpass Collapse In Kolkata, India, Kills More Than A Dozen People.
-- FBI To Help Arkansas Prosecutor Unlock iPhone Linked To Murder Case.
And here are more early headlines:
Several Injured As Tornadoes Strike Oklahoma. ( Weather.com)
Nuclear Summit Opens In Washington, D.C. Today. ( Washington Post)
U.S. To Transfer About A Dozen Guantanamo Inmates To Other Countries. ( VOA)
New Myanmar President Seeks Broader Role For Suu Kyi. ( BBC)
Protests Held After No Charges Filed Against Minneapolis Police In Deadly Shooting. ( Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
Alabama Lawmaker Seeks Governor's Impeachment In Scandal. ( Al.com)
Troubled Washington, D.C. Subway System Could See More Shutdowns. ( The Hill)
Microsoft Again Removes Chatbot "Tay" After More Offensive Tweets. ( Wall Street Journal)
Rhode Island Tourism Video Mistakenly Shows Image Of Iceland. ( CNN)
Imre Kertész, Nobel Prize Winning Hungarian Author, Dies. ( Guardian)
