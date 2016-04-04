© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gay Talese's Comments On Women Writers Spark Controversy

Published April 4, 2016 at 1:58 PM EDT
Author Gay Talese pictured at an event in New York, has caught fire for comments he made about women writers at a conference in Boston over the weekend. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Author Gay Talese pictured at an event in New York, has caught fire for comments he made about women writers at a conference in Boston over the weekend. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At a writing conference in Boston on Saturday, renowned journalist Gay Talese said women writers of his generation seldom took on tough subjects, because they did not like to talk to strangers.

The remarks were in response to a question about female writers who inspired him (“Nora Ephron … Mary McCarthy … none”) and set off a social media firestorm.

The 84-year-old writer told The Associated Press on Sunday that he misunderstood the question.

Do you have favorite women non-fiction writers who were Talese’s contemporaries? Leave your suggestions here or tweet us @hereandnow.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.