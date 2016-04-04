Top Stories: Migrants Back In Turkey; Hidden Accounts Of Putin Associates
-- EU Deports First Group Of Migrants Back To Turkey.
-- Leaked Documents Reveal Offshore Accounts Of Putin Associates.
Brussels Airport Partially Reopens As 3 Flights Depart. ( MarketWatch)
Flooding In Pakistan Kills More Than 50. ( BBC)
New Fighting Between Azerbaijan And Armenian Separatists Reported. ( Reuters)
Fighting Reported In Republic Of Congo, Brazzaville. ( Guardian)
Spring Storm To Leave Snowfall In The Northeast. (
NTSB Says Too Early To Determine Why Amtrak Train Derailed. ( Philly.com)
Calif. Gov. To Sign $15 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law.( KCBS-TV)
Native American Historian Joe Medicine Crow Dies At 102. ( Billings Gazette)
