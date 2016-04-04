© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Migrants Back In Turkey; Hidden Accounts Of Putin Associates

By Korva Coleman
Published April 4, 2016 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- EU Deports First Group Of Migrants Back To Turkey.

-- Leaked Documents Reveal Offshore Accounts Of Putin Associates.

And here are more early headlines:

Brussels Airport Partially Reopens As 3 Flights Depart. ( MarketWatch)

Flooding In Pakistan Kills More Than 50. ( BBC)

New Fighting Between Azerbaijan And Armenian Separatists Reported. ( Reuters)

Fighting Reported In Republic Of Congo, Brazzaville. ( Guardian)

Spring Storm To Leave Snowfall In The Northeast. (

NTSB Says Too Early To Determine Why Amtrak Train Derailed. ( Philly.com)

Calif. Gov. To Sign $15 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law.( KCBS-TV)

Native American Historian Joe Medicine Crow Dies At 102. ( Billings Gazette)

