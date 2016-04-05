Actor Who Voiced: 'It's A Trap,' Famous 'Star Wars' Line, Dies

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I am Renee Montagne. Admiral Ackbar, the fish-looking creature with a domed head from "Return of the Jedi," endeared himself to "Star Wars" fans with a single line.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE VI - RETURN OF THE JEDI")

ERIK BAUERSFELD: (As Ackbar) It's a trap.

MONTAGNE: It's a trap has become one of the original trilogy's most-remembered lines and brought years of fan mail to Erik Bauersfeld, the voice actor who played Ackbar. This week, he passed away at 93, leaving behind a beloved meme.