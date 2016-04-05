'The People v. OJ Simpson' Ends Tonight, Amid Critical And Social Media Buzz

“The People v. OJ Simpson” wraps up tonight. It was the first production of the new FX network anthology series, “American Crime Story.”

The drama has had viewers riveted, even though the case is over 20 years old and everyone knows the outcome. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks to NPR’s Eric Deggans about the show he calls “some of the best TV of the year.”

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.