Does D.C. Have More Sirens Than Other Cities?

When a listener of Here & Now contributing station WAMU posed the question: ‘Why does Washington D.C. have so many sirens?’, reporter Matt Schwartz decided to tackle the question.

Schwartz spoke to sound and acoustic scientists, as well as architecture experts, and ultimately came up with this verdict: D.C. does not have as many sirens as some other cities but its design – and physics – makes it seem so.

Reporter

Matthew Schwartz, reporter at WAMU in Washington, D.C. He tweets @SchwartzReports.

