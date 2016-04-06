© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Does D.C. Have More Sirens Than Other Cities?

Published April 6, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
(Scott Davidson/Flickr)
(Scott Davidson/Flickr)

When a listener of Here & Now contributing station WAMU posed the question: ‘Why does Washington D.C. have so many sirens?’, reporter Matt Schwartz decided to tackle the question.

Schwartz spoke to sound and acoustic scientists, as well as architecture experts, and ultimately came up with this verdict: D.C. does not have as many sirens as some other cities but its design – and physics – makes it seem so.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.