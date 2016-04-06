Top Stories: Pfizer Calls Off Allergan Merger; New Financial Adviser Rules

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pfizer, Allergan Call Off Their $150 Billion Merger.

-- White House To Financial Advisers: Put Savers' Interests First.

-- Pope Francis, Patriarch Bartholomew May Visit Greece This Month.

Winds Fan Powerful Wildfires In Kansas, Oklahoma. ( AP)

Former Coal Mine CEO Faces Sentencing Today In Mine Accident Case. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Fiji Facing 2nd Powerful Cyclone This Year. ( TVNZ)

Shaky Ceasefire Reported In Nagorno-Karabakh. ( VOA)

Ferguson Accepts 1 Tax, Rebuffs 2nd To Pay For Police Overhaul. ( New York Times)

Mexico City To Keep 40% Of Cars Off Road Today, Stemming Smog. ( PhysOrg)

Congo-Brazzaville Says 17 Killed In Political Violence. ( France24)

Antonin Scalia Law School Rebranded After Acronym Error. ( The Hill)

