Top Stories: Pfizer Calls Off Allergan Merger; New Financial Adviser Rules
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Pfizer, Allergan Call Off Their $150 Billion Merger.
-- White House To Financial Advisers: Put Savers' Interests First.
-- Pope Francis, Patriarch Bartholomew May Visit Greece This Month.
And here are more early headlines:
Winds Fan Powerful Wildfires In Kansas, Oklahoma. ( AP)
Former Coal Mine CEO Faces Sentencing Today In Mine Accident Case. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)
Fiji Facing 2nd Powerful Cyclone This Year. ( TVNZ)
Shaky Ceasefire Reported In Nagorno-Karabakh. ( VOA)
Ferguson Accepts 1 Tax, Rebuffs 2nd To Pay For Police Overhaul. ( New York Times)
Mexico City To Keep 40% Of Cars Off Road Today, Stemming Smog. ( PhysOrg)
Congo-Brazzaville Says 17 Killed In Political Violence. ( France24)
Antonin Scalia Law School Rebranded After Acronym Error. ( The Hill)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.