Why Don't The Nation's Top Med Schools Have Family Medicine Departments?

Medical schools at Yale, Harvard, Johns Hopkins and other elite institutions teach some of the most cutting-edge specialties, but some students and staff are complaining that a critical focus is missing: family medicine.

Melissa Bailey of STAT joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the omission.

Guest

Melissa Bailey, reporter covering Boston’s Longwood Medical Area for STAT. She tweets @mmbaily.

