'Star Wars' Alert: The 'Rogue One' Trailer Is Here

By Camila Domonoske
Published April 7, 2016 at 9:18 AM EDT

The first teaser trailer for Rogue One-- this year's Star Warsfilm, slated for release in December — has arrived.

The movie, set between the end of the prequels and the beginning of the original series, is the first stand-alone film in the franchise and centers on the rebel fighters on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.

The trailer shows us Felicity Jones as a defiant fighter with a knack for aggravating authorities — a perfect fit for a rebellion, as far as she can see. There's also a young Mon Mothma, Donnie Yen smacking around a Stormtrooper, Forest Whitaker whispering veryintensely, and some high-drama cape action.

And, of course, something that's definitely no moon ...

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
