Politics Podcast: Eyeing New York, And Wine Ice Cream Inspired By Hillary Clinton

By NPR Staff
Published April 9, 2016 at 10:53 AM EDT
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event in the Brooklyn on Friday.
The NPR Politics team is back with its weekly roundup of political news. The team explains the state of the primary race as it moves to New York, following wins in Wisconsin for Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz.

The team also discusses why the gloves are coming off in the Democratic race and partakes in some taste testing of wine ice cream that was inspired by Hillary Clinton.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

  • Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

  • Digital Political Reporter Danielle Kurtzleben

    NPR Staff
