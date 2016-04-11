© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beach House Brings 'Dream Pop' To Coachella

Published April 11, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Victoria Legrand of Beach House at Vicar Street, Dublin on November 22 2010 (Redheadwalking/Flickr)
Victoria Legrand of Beach House at Vicar Street, Dublin on November 22 2010 (Redheadwalking/Flickr)

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins this Friday. The two-weekend event is one of the biggest music festivals in the country. One of the bands in the line-up is Beach House, the duo out of Baltimore known for their “dream pop” style of music. Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson spoke with Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally of Beach House in August, 2015. Today we revisit that conversation.

Beach House Songs In This Segment

  • Sparks
  • PPP
  • Beyond Love
  • Walk in the Park


[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guests

  • Victoria Legrand, keyboardist and one half of Beach House. The band tweets @BeaccchHoussse.
  • Alex Scally, guitarist and one half of Beach House.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.