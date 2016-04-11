Beach House Brings 'Dream Pop' To Coachella
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins this Friday. The two-weekend event is one of the biggest music festivals in the country. One of the bands in the line-up is Beach House, the duo out of Baltimore known for their “dream pop” style of music. Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson spoke with Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally of Beach House in August, 2015. Today we revisit that conversation.
Beach House Songs In This Segment
- Sparks
- PPP
- Beyond Love
- Walk in the Park
Guests
- Victoria Legrand, keyboardist and one half of Beach House. The band tweets @BeaccchHoussse.
- Alex Scally, guitarist and one half of Beach House.
