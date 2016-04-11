Top Stories: Kerry Visits Hiroshima Memorial; North Korean Officer Defects

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Secretary Of State John Kerry Visits Hiroshima Memorial.

-- High-Ranking North Korean Intel Officer Defects To South Korea.



And here are more early headlines:

Macedonian Police Force Back Migrants With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets. ( Telegraph)

Yemeni Ceasefire Goes Into Effect. ( France24)

Daughter Of Jailed Ex-Peruvian President Wins 1st Round Of Presidential Elections. ( Wall Street Journal)

CIA Director Wouldn't Obey Hypothetical Order To Waterboard. ( New York Times)

India Detains 5 In Connection With Deadly Temple Fireworks Blast. ( BBC)

Number Of Tigers In The Wild Is Increasing. ( Scientific American)

World Record Set For Longest Human Mattress Domino Chain. ( Guiness World Records)

