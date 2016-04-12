Baseball Fan Has A Strategy For Catching Foul Balls

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The only thing left to do for one Detroit Tigers fan is catch a home-run ball. That's after he broke his own personal record Monday by catching five foul balls in a single game. He caught the first four in the first two innings. Then in the eighth, he caught his fifth foul ball. His secret - showing up on foul-weather days means fewer fair-weather fans and grabbing the chance to sit where nobody else is around.