Top Stories: Boko Haram Uses Child Bombers; New Vatican Ambassador To U.S.
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Pope Francis Replaces Ambassador Who Arranged Kim Davis Meeting.
-- Boko Haram Increasingly Using Children In 'Suicide' Attacks, UNICEF Says.
And here are more early headlines:
Huge Hailstones Fall In Greater Dallas Area. ( Dallas Morning News)
Belgium Charges 2 More In Connection With Brussels Attacks. ( AP)
Two More Rockets Fired From Syria Hit Turkey. ( AP)
Obama Meets Fed Chair Yellen At White House. ( Wall Street Journal)
Brazilian Legislative Panel Approves Impeachment Action Against Rousseff. ( Financial Times)
Ukrainian Prime Minister Resigning, No Successor Yet. ( BBC)
Taliban Opens Spring Offensive In Afghanistan. ( VOA)
"Scarier Than Initially Thought": U.S. Health Officials Discuss Zika. ( CNN)
Tenn. Counselors Could Turn Away Gay Clients Under Proposed Law. ( Times Free Press)
Seven Warhol "Campbell Soup" Paintings Stolen From Missouri Museum. ( Kansas City Star)
