Controversy Strikes Long Island Over A Donald Trump Event

Published April 13, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally on April 11, 2016 in Albany, New York. The New York Democratic primary is scheduled for April 19th. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
A pastor in Patchogue, Long Island has asked the Suffolk County Republican Party to move a Donald Trump fundraiser scheduled for tomorrow. Trump is scheduled to speak at a nightclub on the same street where Ecuadorian immigrant Marcelo Lucero was killed in a 2008 hate crime. Lucero was beaten to death by seven white teenagers.

Lucero’s brother has called for the Trump event to be canceled and  Reverend Dwight Lee Wolter of the Congregational Church of Patchogue wants it to be relocated. Wolter speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the controversy that has resulted from his request.

Guest

  • Dwight Lee Wolter, pastor of Congregational Church in Patchogue, N.Y.

