Inky The Octopus Enthralls The World With His Escape

Published April 14, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
This undated image provided by The National Aquarium of New Zealand shows Inky the octopus swimming in a tank at the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier, New Zealand. Inky the octopus escaped the National Aquarium of New Zealand for the Pacific Ocean. (The National Aquarium of New Zealand via AP)
This undated image provided by The National Aquarium of New Zealand shows Inky the octopus swimming in a tank at the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier, New Zealand. Inky the octopus escaped the National Aquarium of New Zealand for the Pacific Ocean. (The National Aquarium of New Zealand via AP)

In New Zealand, an octopus named Inky has captured the world’s attention with his crafty escape from the National Aquarium. Inky slipped out of his tank, slithered across the floor and disappeared through a drain pipe and into the ocean.

The escape happened three months ago, but only came to light this week. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Roger Hanlon, an octopus expert and senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, about Inky and the antics of other octopuses.

Guest

  • Roger Hanlon, octopus expert and senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

