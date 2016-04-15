Top Stories: New Offshore Drilling Rules; Bible Vetoed As State Book In Tenn.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bible As Official State Book? Tennessee's Governor Vetoes Bill.

-- Obama Administration Issues New Rules For Offshore Drilling.

And here are more early headlines:

House GOP Squabbles, Will Miss Deadline To Pass Budget. ( Washington Post)

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southern Japan. ( Japan Times)

North Korea's Attempted Medium Range Rocket Launch Fails. ( USA Today)

Defense Secretary To Visit U.S. Warship In South China Sea. ( Reuters)

Top Brazilian Court Allows Presidential Impeachment Vote To Proceed. ( BBC)

California Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Teacher Tenure. ( KPCC)

Manson Follower, Leslie Van Houten, Recommended For Parole. ( Los Angeles Times)

Former N.Y. Gov. Pataki Endorses Kasich Ahead Of State's Primary. ( CNN)

Service Projects Commemorate 3rd Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary. ( AP)

