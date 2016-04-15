Top Stories: New Offshore Drilling Rules; Bible Vetoed As State Book In Tenn.
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Bible As Official State Book? Tennessee's Governor Vetoes Bill.
-- Obama Administration Issues New Rules For Offshore Drilling.
And here are more early headlines:
House GOP Squabbles, Will Miss Deadline To Pass Budget. ( Washington Post)
Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southern Japan. ( Japan Times)
North Korea's Attempted Medium Range Rocket Launch Fails. ( USA Today)
Defense Secretary To Visit U.S. Warship In South China Sea. ( Reuters)
Top Brazilian Court Allows Presidential Impeachment Vote To Proceed. ( BBC)
California Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Teacher Tenure. ( KPCC)
Manson Follower, Leslie Van Houten, Recommended For Parole. ( Los Angeles Times)
Former N.Y. Gov. Pataki Endorses Kasich Ahead Of State's Primary. ( CNN)
Service Projects Commemorate 3rd Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary. ( AP)
